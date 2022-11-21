ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.
ObsEva Stock Performance
OBSV opened at $0.16 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.