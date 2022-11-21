ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV opened at $0.16 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

About ObsEva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

