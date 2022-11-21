Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of ONDS opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Ondas has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,764.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Ondas Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.