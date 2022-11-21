Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of ONDS opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Ondas has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.11.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,764.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
