OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Upgraded at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.5 %
OPAL stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
