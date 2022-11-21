OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Upgraded at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.5 %

OPAL stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OPAL Fuels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.