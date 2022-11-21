OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $84,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

