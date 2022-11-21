Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.97 on Friday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Open Text by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

