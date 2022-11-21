Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.97 on Friday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Open Text by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
