Oppenheimer Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.85. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -339.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.