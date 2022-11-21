Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $54.96 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,202.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010695 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00230838 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07872586 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,338,631.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

