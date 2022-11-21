Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cowen

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OWLT. Cowen decreased their price target on Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owlet from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE OWLT opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anqa Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 73.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

