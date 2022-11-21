PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $95.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.87 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

