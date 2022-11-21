Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pear Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pear Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 232.45%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 112.92%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -8.55 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

Pear Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.