Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,026 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Southern by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Price Performance

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.