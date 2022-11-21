Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.82 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $229.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,479,126 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

