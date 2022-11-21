Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

CARR opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

