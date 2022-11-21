Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Shares of FDX opened at $174.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

