Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.6 %

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.