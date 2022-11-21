Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE USB opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.