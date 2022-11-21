Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

