Piper Sandler Boosts Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target to $2.50

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.05 on Friday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Insider Activity at Smart Sand

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Featured Stories

