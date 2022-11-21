Piper Sandler Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $45.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Tenaris stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $827,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 27.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $1,937,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 161.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

