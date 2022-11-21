Piper Sandler Lowers Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $228.00.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

