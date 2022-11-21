Piper Sandler Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $42.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRVA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.08.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at $170,113,907.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,290,515 shares of company stock valued at $45,284,372. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

