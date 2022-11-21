Piper Sandler Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $34.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.54.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,250,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,539 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

