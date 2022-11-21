Piper Sandler Raises Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $11.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Select Energy Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.