Piper Sandler Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $17.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,169,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,735,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,301,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,831 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.