Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head-To-Head Survey

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pixelworks and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 253.20%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Sequans Communications.

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -24.89% -36.79% -14.18% Sequans Communications -20.15% N/A -11.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $55.10 million 1.50 -$19.82 million ($0.32) -4.72 Sequans Communications $50.88 million 3.56 -$20.26 million ($0.30) -12.60

Pixelworks has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of March 31, 2022, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 334 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company sells its through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea. Pixelworks, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. The company provides a comprehensive product portfolio for 5G/4G massive IoT applications based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. It also offers a product portfolio for 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 and Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.