PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

PNM stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $15,929,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.