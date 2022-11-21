PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

