POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $24.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 791,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

About POINT Biopharma Global

Shares of PNT stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.28.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

