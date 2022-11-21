ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ProAssurance Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PRA opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.36. ProAssurance has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $27.55.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

About ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 337,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

