ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
ProAssurance Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE PRA opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.36. ProAssurance has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $27.55.
Institutional Trading of ProAssurance
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProAssurance (PRA)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.