Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $62.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 20.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

