Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
Provention Bio Stock Down 1.9 %
PRVB opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
