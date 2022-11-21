Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Raised to $22.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Provention Bio Stock Down 1.9 %
Provention Bio stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.