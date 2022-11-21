Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Raised to $22.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

Provention Bio stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

About Provention Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.