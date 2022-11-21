PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $155.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,861 shares of company stock worth $19,634,084 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

