Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $293.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.49. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

