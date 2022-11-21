QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

QualTek Services Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. QualTek Services has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QualTek Services

About QualTek Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

