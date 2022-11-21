QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.
QualTek Services Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. QualTek Services has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.30.
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.
