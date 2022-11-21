QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QualTek Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. QualTek Services has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.43.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $953,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $68,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $4,409,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.