Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Raised to $8.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RXT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.
Shares of RXT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $996.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $16.12.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
