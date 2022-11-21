Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

