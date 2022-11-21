REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.
REE Automotive Stock Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ REE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
