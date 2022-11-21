REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $6.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

REE Automotive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in REE Automotive by 664.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.