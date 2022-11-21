REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $6.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on REE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
REE Automotive Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
