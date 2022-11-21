Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $69.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.59 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after purchasing an additional 750,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

