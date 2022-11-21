Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $760.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

