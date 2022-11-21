Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $160.55 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $160.55 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.21 or 0.08461040 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00472813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.92 or 0.29012302 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.