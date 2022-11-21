Reviewing Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) & Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 24.18% 15.82% 0.79% Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 6 3 0 2.33 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.04%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.53 billion 2.32 $5.11 billion $5.48 8.66 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 2.69 $4.18 billion N/A N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has a strategic partnership with Cashrewards Limited to launch Cashrewards MaxTM for Australia and New Zealand consumer credit and debit card holders. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.