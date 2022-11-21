Reviewing California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for California Resources and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get California Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50

Berry has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than California Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Berry $544.95 million 1.22 -$15.54 million $2.26 3.85

This table compares California Resources and Berry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Berry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Berry 20.07% 22.21% 10.10%

Summary

Berry beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.