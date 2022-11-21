Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

RHI stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

