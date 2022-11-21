Robert W. Baird Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $30.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPOF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $444,244 over the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

