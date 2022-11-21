Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $200,732.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,441,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,756,138.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner acquired 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

