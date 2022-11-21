Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $99.80 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35.

Get Rogers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rogers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 391,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,631,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rogers by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.