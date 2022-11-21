Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

